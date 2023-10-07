City leaf pickup begins

Oct. 7—The reminder from Meadville Public Works Director Nathan Zieziula, like the leaves, drops every year about this time: As city crews begin their rounds picking up leaves this week, be sure to place leaves at the curb but not in the street.

A post to social media on the city's Facebook message put it in all caps: "NOT IN THE ROAD."

The motivation behind the message is matter of cause and effect: Leaves in the street now often leads to water in the street later.

"We try, every year," Zieziula, sighing with resignation, said Friday. "The tree lawn — the utility strip between the curb and the sidewalk — is ideal. I know it's tough sometimes when it gets heavy, but the less leaves in the street, the less likely we'll have a stormwater issue down the road if we get a rain event during the fall, which we most likely will."

The tree lawn or utility strip, also referred to as a curb strip, planting strip or by numerous other names, refers to the narrow area between the curb and the sidewalk, typically covered by grass.

Leaf collection begins Monday in the city's northwestern quadrant, west of Park Avenue and north of North Street, including the Fifth Ward. Collections is scheduled to continue through Dec. 1 and, weather permitting, could extend further. Each quadrant of the city will be visited twice. Residents should have their leaves to the curb — but not into the street — prior to Monday during their scheduled collection weeks.

City crews have already been busy sucking leaves, gravel and grass clippings from easily-clogged catch basins, according to Zieziula. But even with the replacement of 45 catch basins along a stretch of Park Avenue where a repaving project concluded this week, clogging remains an issue, especially during the fall.

"Nice that we have some new infrastructure and in a couple of places they did do some pipe replacement, but the actual size of pipe in the ground," Zieziula said, "didn't really change."

On the positive side, he added, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's repaving project on Park Avenue between Linden and Baldwin streets replaced 120-year-old brick storm drains with new concrete catch basins.

For those who live along streets with ditches rather than curbs running beside the roadway, Zieziula said leaves should be piled along the house side of the ditch and not in the ditch. Two vacuum trucks used for leaf collection can reach across ditches to suck up the leaves.

Leaves should not be mixed with other yard waste such as grass clippings or sticks. The leaves are composted at a Rogers Ferry Road location, Zieziula said, and the process is limited to leaves.

"It also clogs the machine a little bit," he added.

Collection of yard waste by Tri-County Industries continues through November. Yard waste, which is collected on weeks that do not feature recycling collection, should be placed in biodegradable bags.

Beginning Oct. 16, pickup will move to the northeastern quadrant of the city, east of Park Avenue and north of Randolph Street. Pickup in the section north of Poplar Street, east of Water Street and south of Randolph street begins Oct. 23. Areas south of Poplar will see the vacuum trucks headed their way on Oct. 30. The same rotation will be followed again beginning Nov. 6.

The city center around Diamond Park and extending west to Water Street will continue to be regularly visited by the street sweeper as the vacuum trucks address the rest of the city.

