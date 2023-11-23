City of Lenoir lifts burn ban as conditions improve

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A burn ban has been lifted for the City of Lenoir, the city’s fire marshal announced on Thanksgiving.

While the county of Lenoir (Caldwell County) announced a burn ban lift Wednesday, the City of Lenoir rescinded the ban at Noon on Thursday.

Caldwell County was one of 30 North Carolina counties to rescind burn bans due to a dry spell and the risk of wildfires.

“While recent rainfall has decreased fire danger and provided some relief from persistent dry conditions, I can’t stress enough how important it is for the public to be careful, ready, and responsible when burning outdoors,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said earlier this week.

“No rain is in the forecast for the next eight to 10 days,” Lenoir city officials said Thursday. “Although the ban has been lifted, please remember that the city and the county is still experiencing drought conditions.”

