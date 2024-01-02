City’s new library to have state-of-the-art technology, meeting space and even a food pantry

Hartford is set to begin construction on a $17.5 million state-of-the-art Barbour Street library branch in the spring.

The current Barbour Library in the city’s North End is only 1,850 square-feet. The building is located inside a leased store front in Unity Plaza and city leaders say it is not large enough to provide the services, technology and programming to meet the needs of the community. The Barbour Library is the smallest among the Hartford Public Library branches.

“The Barbour Street Library has been one of our top priorities, and we’ve worked hard to put the final funding in place so that construction can move forward as soon as the weather gets warm,” outgoing Mayor Luke Bronin said at a press conference in December. “The Barbour Street Library Branch will be a state-of-the-art facility that will welcome and inspire generations of kids and families here in the Northeast neighborhood.”

The new library will be located at 234 Barbour St. and will be much larger at 15,000 square feet. The facility will include a children’s room, teen lounge, computer area, technology lab, and an area for dedicated programming. Located on the site of the former Snyder’s supermarket, which had sat vacant and blighted for decades, the city hopes the new library will act as a catalyst for the revitalization of the area.

“This project is also a really important piece of the broader work to revitalize Barbour Street, including the planned renovation of Wish School, the construction of new quality affordable housing on the corners of Westland and Barbour, and hopefully the redevelopment of the Clark School property in the years ahead,” Bronin said.

The library will also have a large community room for meetings, cultural events, and programming. In addition, a NextGen Adult Learning Center space for expanded workforce and career development classes and trainings will be constructed. Both were added because of community feedback, according to the library.

“There will also be a dedicated food pantry that will enable expansion of the twice-monthly food distribution service currently offered in partnership with Connecticut Foodshare. An enclosed courtyard for outdoor programming will foster additional collaboration with KNOX and the Mount Moriah Community Garden located adjacent to the new library site,” according to a press release.

The bulk of the funding is through grants and federal dollars, according to Bronin, in addition to the city’s general funds, corporate contributions by The Hartford, Travelers, and Aetna, and a $2 million award from the Connecticut State Library’s Public Construction Grant program.

The HPL currently has seven branches, with its downtown library closed due to ongoing renovation work from a flood last Christmas Eve. The downtown library is expected to open later next year, according to the HPL.

“Thank you to Mayor Luke Bronin, to the City of Hartford, and to the Connecticut State Library for making it possible for the HPL to build a new state of the art Barbour Street Library. The library will be a beacon for the community and allow HPL to expand services at our Barbour Branch. We are looking forward to having the new Barbour Library open to serve our community as soon as possible.” said HPL President and CEO Bridget Quinn.

