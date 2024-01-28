City Year Little Rock hosts service day at Mabelvale Middle School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The rain on Saturday morning didn’t slow down volunteers doing good work around central Arkansas.

City Year members joined students from Mabelvale and Cloverdale middle schools and J.A. Fair K-8 students to pack food pantry items.

They also packed feminine hygiene products for the Arkansas Period Project.

Saturday’s service day at Mabelvale Middle School was originally planned for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but the icy weather caused it to be postponed.

“If you’re going to work at an AmeriCorps organization, service comes first, and we’re all committed to that, so we don’t care how long it takes, we’re just happy to be able to give back,” Jennifer Cobb, executive director for City Year Little Rock said.

AmeriCorps vista members and Clinton School students also took part in the event.

City year has served central Arkansas since 2004 as a part of the AmeriCorps national service network.

