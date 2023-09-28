City of Longview asking public for input on how to improve downtown
The City of Longview is asking for the public’s help to determine its future. Visit this article to learn more: https://www.ketk.com/news/local-news/city-of-longview-asking-public-for-input-on-how-to-improve-downtown/ KETK News covers East Texas, bringing you the latest local stories, weather, sports and lifestyle coverage from the Piney Woods. Keep up with KETK News: https://www.ketk.com/ Download the KETK app: https://www.ketk.com/apps/ Subscribe to KETK News: https://www.youtube.com/@KETK Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KETKnbc