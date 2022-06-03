City looking to partner with school for extension of road, easing traffic congestion

Cheboygan city officials are looking to possibly partner with Cheboygan Area Schools to extend Loomis Street past the high school and bus garage, connecting it to Stempky Street. This road expansion could help ease traffic congestion into and out of the school's campus.

Cheboygan City Manager Dan Sabolsky said there is a significant amount of funding available through the Safe Routes to Schools Program through the State of Michigan. These funds can be used to address safety concerns and infrastructure issues in or around schools.

"I know we talked when I first got here, there was some discussion on the Stempky-Loomis extension," said Sabolsky. "That road that comes in along the school, running that back, curving it around and bringing it back out. This would be a perfect thing for this grant."

The funding the city could receive through this program would be used to extend the road, as well as the city's water and sewer lines, and fix drainage issues in the area.

"It would also be used to connect the area to the nearby bike paths. We need other sources of funding to undertake it all, but this is the first step," said Sabolsky.

Sabolsky met with Cheboygan Area Schools Superintendent Paul Clark in May, along with City of Cheboygan Director of Public Works Jason Karmol. Clark expressed interest in partnering with the city on the project.

"Right now, like us, they are struggling with funds and would find it hard to explain to the public how they could put money in a road when there's significant improvements that they need to make to the school itself," said Sabolsky.

Clark said the project would help to alleviate some of the traffic issues in the area at the end of the school day. The road would possibly be extended past the bus garage on the south end, then connect with a street off Western Avenue.

"We are open to working with the city in any capacity that will benefit our students," said Clark.

City officials have done more research into what it would take to apply for the Safe Routes to Schools grant program.

One of the requirements to apply for the grant was to have a non-motorized traffic plan in place for the municipality. This plan could also help the city's Main Street-Downtown Development Authority become a Redevelopment Ready Community and receive that certification.

"Which means, that brings in a lot of money," said Sabolsky. "Without this type of plan, we would not be eligible for many sources of federal funding."

Sabolsky requested Karmol get a proposal from Hubbell, Roth and Clark, the engineering firm the city has been working with on a number of projects. This proposal would detail to city officials what needs to be done to do the non-motorized traffic plan and could potentially open up two other doors to funding for the city.

"So, I will be getting an estimate on what that will cost," said Sabolsky.

The plan would also rely on community input and how to connect the entire city by non-motorized networks. Non-motorized traffic includes recreation like walking, cycling, hiking, or skateboarding along pathways — such as the Children's Trail.

"I think that it is a good step that we should do anyway," said Sabolsky.

Sabolsky said the city already has a great start on connecting the pathways, but there are only short pathways that are connected.

"It would be fantastic to ride a bike and be able to get anywhere in the city safely," he said. "That area by the school is hazardous to walk or ride a bike. It is crazy in a car."

This plan would also be a benefit to have in place for when the Michigan Department of Transportation does its work to U.S. 23 from Duncan Avenue out to the bridge over the Little Black River on Mackinaw Avenue. These improvements could be included in the plan and the city could potentially receive grant funding to update the non-motorized pathways in that area as well.

"So I think this might be one of our next things that we do, if the price is reasonable, to undertake this effort," said Sabolsky.

Once Sabolsky has the estimate for preparing this plan from Hubbell, Roth and Clark, he will bring it before the council members. It will be up to council whether this project moves forward.

