City looks for agreement with Sazerac property on KY 192

Dec. 6—An agreement between the City and Sazerac company was put on hold during Monday's city council meeting until next month.

London Mayor Randall Weddle said the city was proposing an agreement with Sazerac similar to the agreement made with the Laurel County Fiscal Court.

City Attorney Larry Bryson then explained that the agreement — MOU, or Memorandum of Understanding — was the same as the one with the county but would be in effect if Sazerac wished to annex into London City Limits.

That area was one of three sections of proposed annexation presented before city council members several months ago. However, objections by residents in those areas raised concerns and the city council later voted to repeal those ordinances. The Sazerac property, known as Rowland Acres, on KY 192, was one of those areas where annexation was aborted.

However, Bryson said with Sazerac constructing between 17 to 20 rick houses to age their bourbons, the company was interested in receiving fire and police protection from the city.

"The agreement is the same as the county has given — nothing additional and nothing less," Bryson said. "The agreement is necessary for individual revenue bonds to be issued for investment in the property."

He added, "The property owners are hopeful for development for more than just the rick houses."

Bryson added, "The next step would be to annex the roadway along the property and that officials with Sazerac were agreeable to that. They will not oppose annexation."

Councilman Justin Young questioned if the city would have any liability to that, with Bryson answering no.

Council woman Kelly Greene voiced some concern over the MOU, asking, "Why is that a concern of ours at this point?" and adding that the previous annexation efforts that included the Sazerac property had been repealed. She also asked why representatives of Sazerac were not present for Monday's meeting.

Bryson explained that he had been dealing with attorneys in Kentucky.

"This is an international company. They have attorneys in different states," he said. "I've been talking to the ones in Kentucky."

Greene said she would be more assured if Sazerac representatives could appear before the council to answer questions regarding the agreement. Bryson again said it was difficult for those representatives to appear before the council, with Greene asking if a Zoom meeting could be arranged. Bryson said he could talk with officials with Sazerac about the issue.

With that, Greene made a motion to table the matter until the January meeting — perhaps after a special called meeting was held with Sazerac officials to clarify the terms in the agreement.

That motion was seconded by Young and the motion passed.