'The city lost its biggest fan': Former Venice council member Bob Daniels dies at age 81

VENICE – Bob Daniels, who served three consecutive terms on Venice City Council, starting when the city climbed out of the throes of the Great Recession, died Feb. 8 at age 81.

“He liked helping the average citizen,” his wife of 45 years, Nancy Daniels, said in a release provided by the city of Venice. “He absolutely loved being on Council. He was a strong leader, and his heart was in the community.”

Bob and Nancy moved to Venice from Columbus, Ohio, in 2006.

A retired educator, decided to run for public office in 2010, and – along with Mayor John Holic and Council Member Jeanette Gates – won his first race.

Daniels was unopposed on his next two campaigns for city council.

He launched a campaign for mayor in 2019 but lost in a three-way race by 85 votes. After taking some time off, he delved back into public service on the city’s environmental advisory board.

“Whatever he did, he had the city at heart," Holic said. “He just had different ways of presenting it than most people do. I always called him a bulldog – even though he was an Ohio State Buckeye – when he had his mind made up, he just pursued it until completion.”

Former council member Rich Cautero, who served several years alongside Daniels, cited that tenacity as well.

“Bob loved Venice, he was extremely passionate about improving the lives of our citizens,” Cautero said. “He was a key contributor to many transformational accomplishments which continue to serve and improve the city now and for many years in the future.”

In 2016, city voters approved an $18 million road improvement bond and $16 million bond for a new public safety facility. Cautero cited the shepherding through of those projects – which included reconstructing the three major corridors on the island of Venice, resurfacing of 70% of the roads in the city and construction of the new police station – among Daniels' major contributions to the city.

Daniels was also part of the board that put the city’s police and fire pension plans on solid financial footing, established depreciation funds for city vehicles and buildings and established impact fees for police and fire services.

During the prolonged red tide event that impacted the area for roughly 18 months, starting in the winter of 2018, Daniels called for the city to start and aggressive monitoring and treatment program for the city’s stormwater outfalls and wanted to ban the use of fertilizer within city limits.

Last November, one of the last times Daniels called Cautero, it was to discuss the status of the city’s progress on cleaning up those stormwater outfalls.

“He loved the city, he was very enthusiastic about Venice, he was passionate about everything that this city represented,” Cautero said. “He was very confident in the future of the city. I really think that the city lost its biggest fan. I really believe that.”

A philosopher and a businessman

Daniels earned a bachelor's degree from Bowling Green State University, a master's from Ball State University and doctorate of philosophy from Ohio State.

When he started teaching, Daniels also operated his own restoration construction company.

He later became the director of training and development at both North Central Technical College and Columbia State Community College.

Daniels later was manager of organizational development and training for General Electric and vice president of organizational development and training for Franklin International.

After retiring to Venice, he got involved with the Willow Chase Homeowners Association, prior to running for the council.

Earl Midlam met Daniels shortly after he and Nancy moved to Venice. Midlam and his wife Karen and Bob and Nancy Daniels would frequently socialize. Midlam also introduced Daniels around the city for his first campaign in 2010.

Midlam, a former City Council member, said his friend always did his homework on city issues and on occasion he would accompany Daniels as he drove around the city.

“He would call me and say, 'Hey, let’s go for a ride,'” Midlam said. “Everything from the environment to the parks and emergency services – it all meant something to him.”

Preserving Pinebrook Park

Daniels’ most enduring achievement may be reflected by his work with city residents and staff to preserve the Pinebrook Park Nature and Fitness Trail, just north of Wellfield Park.

The 77-acre acre property was preserved through a change from the zoning designation of government use to open use/conservation with restrictions.

He also served as the city’s representative on two key regional boards, the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Sarasota County Tourist Development Council.

One of the last times Holic saw Daniels, it was after he noticed a car parked near his neighborhood that had an Ohio State emblem.

He called Daniels’ cell, and sure enough that was him.

“He continued to drive around the city and spot things that needed to be done,” Holic said. “He never stopped doing that.”

Besides his wife Nancy, Daniels is survived by two married daughters – Jamie Krob and Bobbi Krompak – four grandchildren, his brother, Bill Daniels, sister, Carolyn Stevens, as well as a niece and nephew.

Arrangements are being handled by Baldwin Brothers Funeral and Cremation Society.

A memorial mass for Daniels is set for 9:45 a.m. April 5 at Epiphany Cathedral in Venice, with a luncheon to follow. All are welcome.

