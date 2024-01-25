City of Lubbock vehicle stolen Thursday afternoon, Sheriff's Office investigating

A City of Lubbock vehicle was stolen, leading to a pursuit with sheriff deputies Thursday afternoon.

According to LSO, at 2:25 p.m., deputies responded to the 1900 block of Aspen Avenue regarding a stolen city vehicle. It was not made known at the time which city department the vehicle was stolen from.

While in the area, deputies located the truck at East Loop and 19th Street and attempted to make a traffic stop when the vehicle fled, and a pursuit ensued. According to LSO, the driver of the vehicle continued to evade through central Lubbock.

Deputies pursued until the pursuit was terminated due to the safety and concerns for the public in residences and schools in the area.

According to LSO, this is still an ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Lubbock city vehicle stolen Thursday, sheriff's office investigating