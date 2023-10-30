City making cold weather plans for migrants

TechCrunch

As Instagram Threads is leaning away from news, according to statements made by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, its competitor X appears to be doubling down. The all-hands on Thursday was the first that both X owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino attended together, after her hiring in May. On the call, the execs touched on a number of initiatives planned for the company, including Musk's well-known desire to shift X to become an "everything app," which focuses on creators, video, payments and even hosting users' money and securities on its platform.