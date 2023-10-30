City making cold weather plans for migrants
City making cold weather plans for migrants
Just wait 'til The Great Pumpkin comes ... to your watchlist.
The Broncos trolled the Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce by playing the Taylor Swift hit after upsetting the AFC West leaders.
The Chiefs were careless with the ball in a rare loss to the Broncos.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
Volkswagen's software unit Cariad will delay the launch of its new software architecture yet again as it deals with a large round of layoffs. Just three years after VW created Cariad, and only six months after an executive shakeup, the unit has planned to cut 2,000 jobs, German publication Manager Magazin reported over the weekend. The layoffs will further delay the launch of VW's software architecture 1.2 by 16 to 18 months.
With an array of pitches led by his changeup, Kelly was at his very best Saturday as Arizona evened the World Series 1-1.
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are set to fight for the undisputed heavyweight title match on Dec. 23. That may have to wait.
A snow brush with an ice scraper built in is essential for the winter. They can remove snow ice from your vehicle so you can see before you drive off.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian gets behind the wheel for a first drive.
Amazon announced today that its virtual healthcare marketplace, Amazon Clinic, can now treat patients for a cough, cold or flu. Customers can now select the new “Cough, cold, and flu” option from the “Find a treatment” list on Amazon Clinic on desktop or mobile. The clinician will then provide treatment, which could include a prescription that can be filled by Amazon Pharmacy or another pharmacy.
In this exclusive excerpt from his upcoming book, "Energy Follows Thought: The Stories Behind by My Songs," the iconic music outlaw reveals origin of his most famous anthem.
Winter is coming — time to hydrate your home's atmosphere and prevent stuffed noses and scratchy throats.
In many ways, the results of Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter has actually been fairly predictable, even if his erratic decisions have played out in unexpected ways.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon plans to sell 1 million shares of company stock starting in 2024 for "financial diversification and tax-planning purposes."
Streaming video prices won’t stop rising, but it's still better than cable
As Instagram Threads is leaning away from news, according to statements made by Instagram head Adam Mosseri, its competitor X appears to be doubling down. The all-hands on Thursday was the first that both X owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino attended together, after her hiring in May. On the call, the execs touched on a number of initiatives planned for the company, including Musk's well-known desire to shift X to become an "everything app," which focuses on creators, video, payments and even hosting users' money and securities on its platform.
The Ford Lightning's frunk and Pro Power electrical outlets come in handy once again.
As the temperatures drop, REI is turning up the heat with their latest sale.
Rapido, the eight-year-old Indian bike taxi startup, is expanding into the cab market in the South Asian nation, where Uber and its homegrown competitor Ola dominate. The Bengaluru-based startup has begun a pilot of its cab service in the southern city of Hyderabad, TechCrunch has learned and confirmed. The Delhi-NCR launch of Rapido cabs will take place as early as next week, three people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.
From Corbin Carroll to Mike Maddux, these are the players, coaches and execs who will define the Fall Classic.