City man accused of assault

In this article:

Aug. 28—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a person in the 200 block of Paca Street.

Cumberland Police said Charles Robert Bauman II, 51, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct following the 6 p.m. incident.

Police said Bauman knocked the victim to the ground and choked them.

Bauman was being held Sunday in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond.