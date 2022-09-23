City man accused of assault

Sep. 23—CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man remained jailed Friday following his arrest in connection with the Wednesday assault of a woman on Wills Creek Avenue.

Cumberland Police said Joseph Edward Simpson III was charged with first- and second-degree assault, false imprisonment, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct when he was taken into custody Thursday.

Simpson allegedly pushed and attempted to strangle the woman. The victim was also reportedly struck repeated in the chest with a closed fist, police said.

It was not immediately known if the victim sought medical care for their injuries.