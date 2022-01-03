City man accused of fatal stabbing in East Camden attack

CAMDEN - A city man is accused of fatally stabbing a homicide victim last month.

Ruben Espinoza, 52, was arrested Sunday in connection with the Dec. 16 murder of 47-year-old Michael Lane.

The victim was attacked around 3:10 p.m. on the 2400 block of Federal Street in East Camden. He died about 90 minutes later at a local hospital.

Ruben Espinoza of Camden is accused of fatally stabbing city resident Michael Lane in a Dec. 16 attack.

Espinoza was taken into custody at a city home. He is being held in Camden County Jail, pending a pretrial detention hearing.

The charges against Espinoza are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Ruben Espinoza is accused of the Dec. 16 homicide of Michael Lane