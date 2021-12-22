City man accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old in East Camden

CAMDEN - A city man is accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy in East Camden.

Jihad Williams, 24, was arrested at a Pine Hill home Tuesday in connection with the Dec. 12 homicide.

The victim, identified only as a minor, was found by officers around 8:10 p.m. on the 2100 block of Sewell Street. He was pronounced dead at a city hospital a little more than an hour later.

Williams was being held in Camden County Jail on murder and weapons charges.

The charges are only allegations, and Williams has not been convicted in the case.

