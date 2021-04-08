City man accused of having 51 suspected drug packets

Apr. 8—Hazleton patrol officers arrested a city man after finding 51 suspected drug packets on him Monday.

Robinson J. Baldayaque Milanes, 35, of 419 W. Maple St., faces a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver.

He was taken to jail after failing to immediately post $20,000 bail set Tuesday morning by Magisterial District Judge David Barilla, Forty Fort.

Patrol officers found him alone inside a vehicle in the area of East First and Thompson streets, near the northeastern edge of Hazleton city limits, at 8:42 p.m. The car lights were off but its engine was idling and someone in the driver's seat was slumped over.

When police approached the car, Baldayaque Milanes began moving. When asked what he was doing, he told police he fought with his girlfriend and stopped in the area to watch a movie trailer on his phone and clear his head, court papers state.

The officer, believing something suspicious was going on, ordered him out of the car and found 51 suspected heroin/fentanyl packets on the driver's seat, police said. Arrest papers state the heroin packets were stamped with the words "King of Death" and had a field weight of 0.43 ounces (12.2 grams).

Baldayaque Milanes was taken into custody and brought to Luzerne County Correctional Facility, Wilkes-Barre, to wait for his arraignment.

Amanda Christman

