City man arraigned on motor vehicle homicide charge

WORCESTER — A city driver police say was not wearing his corrective lenses when he struck and killed a pedestrian on Vernon Street Jan. 10 was arraigned Thursday on a motor vehicle homicide charge.

Eric J. Carter, 30, failed to stop for a 72-year-old man crossing the street, police allege in court documents, striking him at a speed they estimated at around 20 mph.

Carter, who stopped following the crash, was not wearing corrective lenses as required by his New Mexico driver’s license, police said.

The crash occurred at about 5:15 p.m. on a stretch of road illuminated by street lights, police said. Carter told officers he did not see the man in time to avoid impact.

Assistant District Attorney Fernando Figueroa said Thursday that another driver who witnessed the crash saw the man crossing the street and stopped.

The victim was identified in court as Boston Clarke. Police listed his name in court records as Reginald Ethelbert Boston Clarke.

Clarke was hospitalized with serious injuries following the crash, police said, and died in the hospital nine days later.

Clarke's family members intended to attend the arraignment Thursday morning, Figueroa said, but instead were present virtually on Zoom because there was a delay until afternoon.

A lawyer appointed for Carter prior to Thursday’s hearing, Benjamin Eddington, said his client was unaware of the arraignment date, and first heard about it earlier in the day after a reporter called him seeking comment.

Carter, Eddington said, immediately came to court after hearing in the message that a warrant had been issued for his arrest. He agreed to bail terms of $1,000 cash and an order that he not drive a vehicle if released.

Eddington said that Carter recently switched addresses and did not receive his summons to come to court. Paperwork on file in the clerk’s office confirms his summons was returned to the courthouse as undeliverable.

Eddington said Carter is an engaged father of two who has long worked in the medical industry.

Police wrote in court documents that in addition to not wearing corrective lenses, the windshield on the 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe Carter was driving was dirty.

Carter is charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, negligent driving, operating a motor vehicle in violation of a license restriction, failure to slow and an inspection sticker violation.

The Santa Fe, police wrote in court documents, had an inspection sticker illegally affixed to its window that had been issued to a different vehicle.

Carter is due back in court May 11 for a pre-trial hearing. He did not immediately return a phone message the Telegram & Gazette left Thursday morning requesting comment.

