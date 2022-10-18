City man arrested in alleged C&O Canal pedestrian attack

Oct. 18—CUMBERLAND — A city resident was jailed without bond Tuesday after he was arrested in last month's attack of a man who was robbed and beaten as he was walking in the area of the C&O Canal, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

Jeremiah Daniel Martin, 38, was taken into custody at an unspecified location by city police officers who presented Martin with a warrant charging him with assault, robbery and related offenses.

Martin was set to appear before a district court judge for a bail review hearing Tuesday morning.

Martin and a second man allegedly robbed and choked the victim as he was walking Sept. 13 in the area of the canal near downtown Cumberland.

It was not known if the victim required or sought medical treatment or if police have identified and charged the second suspect reportedly involved in the alleged incident.