City man arrested on child porn charges

Aug. 26—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Thursday after a Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence of possession of child pornography.

Cledith Polson, 42, was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of distribution of child pornography. He remained jailed without bond Friday at the Allegany County County Detention Center and was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in district court Sept. 23, according to electronic court records.

According to state police, the task force began an online investigation in June involving the distribution and possession of child pornography. Investigators allegedly obtained media files of child pornography that were being distributed online and further investigation led to the identification of Polson and his city residence.

A preliminary forensic review of electronic devices seized at Polson's residence revealed multiple child pornography files, police said.