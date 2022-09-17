City man arrested in connection with June shooting of pregnant woman in Manchester

Sep. 17—A city man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a pregnant woman in Manchester back in June, police announced on Saturday.

Manchester police said on June 10 officers responded to a home in the area of Hall and Bell streets for a report of a 35-year-old pregnant woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the unborn child was not harmed, police said.

Police determined the victim was hit when a bullet entered the home, with evidence suggesting it came from the area of 292 Belmont St., officials said.

Investigators went to 292 Belmont St., Apt. 9, and when officers attempted to contact the occupants inside, they barricaded themselves, police said.

Members of the Manchester SWAT team responded and went into the apartment, where they reported finding five people. All were charged with resisting arrest.

One of those individuals was Corey Raikes, 27, of Manchester, who police allege was the person who fired the gun.

Raikes was charged with one count of second-degree assault with a firearm, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count falsification of physical evidence, police said.

Raikes was booked in absentia, as he is already in jail on charges of possession of a controlled drug with the intent to sell, a charge also stemming from the June shooting incident. At the time of the shooting, Raikes was out on bail on a felony domestic violence charge, police said.

In March, Raikes was given a suspended sentences for felony reckless conduct and felon in possession of a deadly weapon.

Raikes is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges Monday, Sept. 19, in Hillsborough Superior Court North.