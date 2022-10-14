City man arrested in forced entry of West Side dwelling

Oct. 14—CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he forced entry into an Avirett Avenue residence after the occupant closed and locked the front door to prevent his entry, according to Cumberland Police.

Duane Allan Crowe, 33, was charged with third- and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault and destruction of property as result of an investigation Thursday in the 200 block of Avirett.

Crowe was granted pre-trial release after he posted $3,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.