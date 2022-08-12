City man arrested in North Lee Street incident

Aug. 12—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Friday after he was arrested for an alleged robbery and assault at a North Lee Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.

Travis Othellus Waites, 29, was charged with robbery, theft less than $1,500, and two counts each of assault and child abuse in the second-degree.

Waites remained jailed Friday without bail, pending a review of the district court commissioner's ruling by a judge.

Police said the arrest was made after Waites returned to the property. He reportedly ran from the scene prior the arrival of investigating officers.

Police said a purse was allegedly stolen from a victim and a second person was struck upon intervening in in the incident.