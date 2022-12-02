City man arrested in Pine Brook raid faces more charges

Dec. 2—A Scranton man who was arrested during a raid last month on two Pine Brook businesses faces new charges after investigators found images of him with a stolen handgun on his cell phone, city police said.

Freddie Lee Mealing, 34, 1517 Mulberry St., was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm prohibited.

Mealing was among four people arrested on narcotics and other charges when police raided Pop's Tires and the adjoining Prime Kutz Barber Shop at Capouse Avenue and Ash Street on Nov. 11 after a months-long drug investigation.

Investigators seized drugs from the tire shop and recovered additional drugs and a handgun reported stolen in South Carolina at a residence on North Washington Avenue, police said.

The latest charges against Mealing came after investigators secured a warrant and executed a search of a cell phone belonging to Mealing that was seized after his initial arrest in November, police said.

According to a criminal complaint, the phone contained several photos and a video showing Mealing holding the Smith & Wesson .40-caliber handgun that was previously recovered during the investigation and that was confirmed stolen by police in Charleston, South Carolina.

The photos and video, which were taken inside Pop's Tires, were timestamped June 19, police.

During a criminal history check, police learned Mealing had a burglary conviction from 2010 and two drug convictions and another burglary conviction from 2013 in South Carolina, the complaint said.

The convictions, all felonies, bar him from possessing a firearm, police said.

Mealing, who was free on bond after his earlier arrest, was arraigned on the new charges by Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

He faces a preliminary hearing Dec. 15 at 9 a.m.

