City man arrested for sex offender registration violation, other charges

Aug. 10—CUMBERLAND — A city man remained jailed Wednesday after he was arrested on a warrant charging him with failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements and other charges.

Curtis Lester Hamilton, 33, was also charged in the warrant with neglect of a minor, second-degree assault and two counts of parole violations before he was ordered confined to the Allegany County Detention Center without bond. He was scheduled to appear before a district court judge Wednesday.