City man charged accused of assaulting first responders

Apr. 12—CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial after he was arrested on drunken driving and assault charges that involved alleged assault of first responders during transport to UPMC Western Maryland by the Cumberland Fire Department, according to Cumberland Police.

Dylan J. Coakley, 26, was issued a summons charging him in the Tuesday evening incident that took place at a business in the 200 block of Greene Street.

Coakley was charged with driving under the influence after police were called at 7:02 p.m. to investigate a complaint of an intoxicated motorist.

Coakley reportedly resisted officers as he was being placed under arrest on a charge of driving under the influence. Police alleged Coakley also struck an officer and ambulance workers during transport to the hospital.