City man charged with assault

Nov. 5—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Friday in connection with an Oct. 31 assault outside the Western Maryland Railway Station.

Shawn Gladden was charged with first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct and remained jailed Sunday at the Allegany County Detention Center.

The incident reportedly occurred after an argument. Police said Gladden threw another man to the ground and struck him in the face numerous times. He then allegedly put him in a choke hold.

It was unclear if the victim sought medical treatment.