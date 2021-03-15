City man charged after bullet goes through wall of West Side apartment near where kid was sleeping

Mar. 15—A Manchester man is facing a reckless conduct charge after police say his gun discharged a bullet that went through the wall of a West Side apartment near where a child was sleeping early Sunday.

Manchester police responded to a report of a gunshot at 645 Rimmon St. around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, after a caller reported they heard a loud bang around 7:45 a.m.. The caller said they found a hole in the living room wall, not far from where a juvenile had been sleeping on the couch, Manchester police said.

A spent bullet was also reportedly located nearby, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggested the bullet came from a neighboring apartment, police said. Officers made contact with the tenant, identified by police as Ari Williams, 24, and learned he was going to clean his gun when it discharged, police added.

"He put the gun back in the box and did not call police or check to see if the bullet had struck anyone," police said in a statement.

Williams was charged with reckless conduct and released on personal recognizance bail.