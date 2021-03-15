City man charged after bullet goes through wall of West Side apartment near where kid was sleeping

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·1 min read

Mar. 15—A Manchester man is facing a reckless conduct charge after police say his gun discharged a bullet that went through the wall of a West Side apartment near where a child was sleeping early Sunday.

Manchester police responded to a report of a gunshot at 645 Rimmon St. around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, after a caller reported they heard a loud bang around 7:45 a.m.. The caller said they found a hole in the living room wall, not far from where a juvenile had been sleeping on the couch, Manchester police said.

A spent bullet was also reportedly located nearby, police said.

A preliminary investigation suggested the bullet came from a neighboring apartment, police said. Officers made contact with the tenant, identified by police as Ari Williams, 24, and learned he was going to clean his gun when it discharged, police added.

"He put the gun back in the box and did not call police or check to see if the bullet had struck anyone," police said in a statement.

Williams was charged with reckless conduct and released on personal recognizance bail.

  • Failed by the police: eight women tell their stories

    The killing of Sarah Everard has struck a chord with many women of all ages, prompting them to tell their own stories – and it makes for grim reading. A survey from UN Women UK has revealed that 97 per cent of women aged 18-24 said they had been sexually harassed, while 80 per cent of women of all ages said they had experienced sexual harassment in public spaces. We speak to eight women who were abused, assaulted and threatened – and how they feel the police failed to act sufficiently in each case. ‘The officers were clueless about digital threats’ Helen, 26

  • He posed as a professor, mayor and EPA agent, feds say. Now NC man is going to prison

    Federal prosecutors called him a “serial con artist.”

  • Lawyer: Iran charges detained French tourist with spying

    Iran has charged a French tourist with spying and “spreading propaganda against the system,” his lawyer said Monday, the latest in a series of cases against foreigners at a time of heightened tensions between Iran and the West. Benjamin Berier was arrested some 10 months ago after taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions on social media about Iran's obligatory Islamic headscarf for women, said his lawyer Saeed Dehghan. Dehghan told The Associated Press the charges came in a Sunday hearing in the justice department in the northeastern city of Mashahd.

  • Humbled early, Texas back on track after sweeping Gamecocks

    Any consternation over how the Texas baseball team opened the season has been replaced by anticipation for what the Longhorns could accomplish as Big 12 play begins. Texas enters the week as a top-10 team again after it won three games against nationally ranked South Carolina in Austin. The sweep marked a big step for a team outscored by a combined 20-3 in losses to powers Mississippi State, Arkansas and Mississippi at a season-opening event in Arlington, Texas, less than a month ago.

  • Police: Indiana man killed 4, abducted baby after argument

    A man suspected of killing three adults and a child and abducting his baby daughter had pulled out a gun and opened fire following a heated argument at an Indianapolis home, police said Monday. The baby's mother was also wounded in Saturday night's shootings. Malik Halfacre, 25, was arrested Sunday evening inside the attic of a different home about 4.5 miles (7.2 kilometers) from the shooting scene, Officer Genae Cook, a spokeswoman for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

  • 3 dead, several injured in San Diego after car drives into pedestrians

    The car's driver was detained by police for assessment of potential impaired driving.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Merkel's party faces German election 'wake-up call'

    Chancellor Angela Merkel's party is considering how to respond to historically bad state election results that a senior member described as a “wake-up call," six months before a national vote that will determine who succeeds Germany's long-time leader. Final results early Monday confirmed that Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union was handily defeated in Sunday's elections by two popular incumbent state governors: the Green party's Winfried Kretschmann in Baden-Wuerttemberg and the center-left Social Democrats' Malu Dreyer in Rhineland-Palatinate.

  • NCAA tournament bracket betting tips: Six winning strategies

    A look at some of the best strategies when it comes to betting and winning on the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

  • Megan Thee Stallion wins Best New Artist at the 2021 Grammys

    Megan Thee Stallion won Best New Artist at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, beating out artists like Doja Cat, D Smoke and more. After a record-breaking year for the rapper, Megan took home one of the most coveted awards in the music industry. The honor was presented to the Houston rapper by her friend and fellow musician, Lizzo.

  • Ammon Bundy refuses to wear a mask in court, arrested for missing trial

    This latest incident involving the anti-government activist comes five months after he refused to follow coronavirus protocols at a high school football game.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • Myers leads Vancouver past Edmonton 2-1

    Tyler Myers scored midway through the third period, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 2-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks (12-17-2), shoveling the puck in on a power play in the second period. Horvat said his goal was anything but a thing of beauty.

  • The Snyder Cut Is a Better Version of Justice League . But It Sets a Dangerous Precedent

    When fan culture runs amok, who is in control?

  • Kim Kardashian said Martha Stewart once stopped her at a party to ask for SKIMS shapewear

    In an interview with Vogue on Monday, Kim Kardashian West said it was a "proud moment" when the celebrity chef said she needed to try SKIMS.

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.

  • Husband of 'Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond fractured his neck in firetruck crash

    Ladd Drummond's injuries worse than originally believed and "very close to being catastrophic," but is expected to fully recover, the celebrity chef said.

  • Biden Planning First Major Tax Hike Since 1993: Report

    President Joe Biden is expected to propose a number of tax increases in the first major federal tax hike in nearly 30 years to pay for the long-term economic program that will follow the COVID-19 response bill, according to a new report. Sources reportedly told Bloomberg that provisions currently under consideration include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent from 21 percent; paring back tax preferences for so-called pass-through businesses, such as limited-liability companies or partnerships; increasing the income tax rate on individuals earning more than $400,000; expanding the estate tax; and a higher capital-gains tax rate for individuals earning at least $1 million annually. An analysis by the Tax Policy Center of Biden’s campaign tax plan estimated it would raise $2.1 trillion over ten years. The next economic plan is expected to be larger than the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that Biden signed into law last week after it passed Congress with zero Republican support. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned that unlike the first bill, which relied upon government debt as funding, that at least part of the future provision will need to be paid for. The White House has yet to unveil the new program, which it has said would follow the signing of the COVID-19 response bill. It could cost between $2 trillion and $4 trillion, the report says. It could prove difficult for Democrats to find the support of ten Senate Republicans that would be needed to move the measure forward. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said last month that lawmakers would “have a big robust discussion about the appropriateness of a big tax increase.” However, a number of tax initiatives could receive Republican support, including a move from a gasoline tax to a vehicle-miles-traveled fee to help fund highway projects as well as efforts to revise tax laws that don’t go far enough in keeping U.S. companies from moving jobs and profits offshore as another way to raise revenue. If the tax measures were to pass, they would likely take effect next year. However, some lawmakers have urged the president to hold off on any tax hikes while unemployment remains high due to the pandemic.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.