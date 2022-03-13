City man charged in connection with Plainfield homicide

PLAINFIELD – A city man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on Friday afternoon, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said Sunday.

Haneef Welch, 32, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and second-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose in connection with the death of Eric C. Williams, 50, of Plainfield.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday, members of the Plainfield Police Department responded to the intersection of Johnston Avenue and Front Street, and found Williams injured. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Assistant Prosecutor Michael Cleaver, who is prosecuting the case.

An investigation led by the Union County Homicide Task Force, and assisted by the Plainfield Police Department, the Union County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit, and the Union County Police Department Ballistics Unit resulted in the identification of Welch as a suspect. Welch was taken into custody Friday evening and is currently at the Union County Jail pending a first appearance.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492, Detective Ryan Kirsh at 908-347-1420, or Plainfield Police Detective Ilyas Muhammad at 908-753-3531.

