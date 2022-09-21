City man charged with felony aggravated assault after stabbing

Sep. 21—SUNBURY — A city man faces felony aggravated assault charges after police said he stabbed another male who may also be charged in Sunday night's incident.

Jahmiere Ali Rashartis, 20, of Sunbury, is jailed on a felony count of aggravated assault and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and possessing an instrument of crime. He will appear before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey to be arraigned at a later date.

Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said the incident began at around 7 p.m Sunday. Officers were dispatched to 6th and Reagan streets for a report of a stabbing victim.

When officers arrived they discovered Ali Rashartis was stabbed in the hand and another male, Quaneer Ford, was stabbed in the buttocks. Ford was detained on a probation violation and is expected to also face charges in the incident, police said.

Hare said the two got into an argument over a female and it escalated into Ali Rashartis grabbing a knife and the fight began.

During the altercation, Rashartis and Ford both received stab wounds, Hare said.

"Our officers did a great job investigating this Sunday night and we will continue to investigate these violent crimes in the city," Hare said.

The area of 6th and Reagan streets was blocked off for several hours Sunday night while police investigated the incident, Hare said.