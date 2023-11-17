City man charged with homicide after allegedly punching elderly man

Nov. 17—CUMBERLAND — A city man has been charged with murder after an elderly man he allegedly assaulted last week died days later.

Cumberland Police said Shawn Patrick Tallman, 31, was initially charged with felony assault following the Nov. 8 incident on New Hampshire Avenue.

Police said several people witnessed the 90-year-old victim punched by Tallman, and that Tallman was known in the neighborhood.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to UPMC Western Maryland by a Cumberland Fire Department ambulance. He died of his injuries Nov. 11, and the death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Police did not reveal a motive for the alleged attack.

Tallman was indicted Wednesday by an Allegany County grand jury on charges of second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

He has been held at the Allegany County Detention Center since his arrest. A preliminary hearing was scheduled Dec. 5 in circuit court.