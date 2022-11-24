City man is charged with rape

Nov. 24—A Meadville man is behind bars on rape and other charges for allegedly attacking a woman at a North Street home on Nov. 3.

Jacob Timothy Simpson, 28, was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on multiple charges filed by Meadville Police Department.

Simpson is charged with single felony counts of rape and sexual assault as well as two felony counts of strangulation; misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, indecent assault and indecent exposure and a summary count of harassment.

City police allege Simpson attacked the woman around 9:40 p.m. Nov. 3 at her residence.

Simpson was placed in the Crawford County jail in Saegertown in lieu of $75,000 bond following his arraignment Wednesday.

Simpson faces a preliminary hearing on the charges before Pendolino on Dec. 7.