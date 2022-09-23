City man charged in Sept. 8 assault

Sep. 23—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Thursday in connection with a Sept. 8 assault on Warren Street, Cumberland Police said.

Robert William Stevens, 53, was charged by warrant with first- and second-degree assault before he posted $3,000 bond for pre-trial release.

Police said Stevens allegedly assaulted a woman by grabbing her by the shoulders and throwing her against a wall before she fell to the ground. Stevens then allegedly picked up the victim by the neck and attempted to strangle her.

Stevens was not present when officers responded to the incident during late morning hours of Sept. 8 in the 500 block.