City man charged with setting dumpster fire

Jul. 13—CUMBERLAND — Video surveillance from a business factored in identifying a city man allegedly responsible for arson of a dumpster and other destruction Monday night at White Oaks Plaza, Cumberland Police said.

Robert Michael Langway, 34, was arrested by warrant Tuesday on charges of second-degree arson and two counts of malicious burning and destruction of property before he was ordered jailed on a temporary commitment at the Allegany County Detention Center at the direction of a district court commissioner.

A police investigation that included the assistance of the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office reportedly led to identification of Langway as the person who was seen setting fire to a trash dumpster at the plaza. He also allegedly tossed garbage cans and broke a window of a business.

Police said Langway was also served a summons charging him with trespassing at a Virginia Avenue business where he was legally prohibited.