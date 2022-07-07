City man charged in South End hit-run incident

Jul. 7—CUMBERLAND — Interview of a victim and a witness to a hit-and-run incident Wednesday in the South End of the city and collection of evidence at the scene led to the quick identification of a motorist who was allegedly responsible for the crash, Cumberland Police said.

The incident reportedly occurred at West Industrial Boulevard and Virginia Avenue, leading to the citing of Elijah Adam Hartman, of Cumberland, for numerous traffic violations, police said.

After being cited, Hartman was released by officers to await trial in district court.

There were no reported injuries in the incident.