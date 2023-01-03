City man charged in South End assault

Jan. 3—CUMBERLAND — A city man is awaiting trial on assault and reckless endangerment charges after he attempted to strangle a person in the 600 block of East First Street, according to Cumberland Police.

William Thorne IV, 21, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant charging him in the Dec. 25 incident with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment.

Thorne was placed in the Allegany County Detention Center prior to posting $5,000 bond for his pre-trial release, pending trial in district court.

Police said Thorne attempted to strangle the victim during the incident in which he also refused to allow them to leave the premises.