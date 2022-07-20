City man convicted of murder in 2020 slaying of Parris Washington

RPD vehicles at the scene of a fatal shooting on Bardin St. on Friday June 19, 2020

Update (July 20, 2022): A jury found Olajuwan Holt guilty of second-degree murder Tuesday in the June 2020 fatal shooting of Parris Washington on Bardin Street. At the time of the killing, Holt was on parole for a prior conviction of second-degree assault. Investigators determined he was in the area at the time of the murder through his ankle-worn GPS monitoring device. Holt, now 28 years old, is scheduled to be sentenced on September 13, 2022 in front of Monroe County Court Judge Meredith Vacca.

Holt's co-defendant in the murder, Randall Scott, is scheduled to stand trial in September with Judge Vacca. Scott is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide.

Original story (July 1, 2020): Rochester police announced Wednesday the arrest of a parolee in connection with a slaying on the city's west side last month.

Olajuwon Holt, 26, of Rochester is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Parris Washington, 31, in the backyard of a home on Bardin Street on June 19.

Holt is currently on parole for a second-degree assault conviction and may face additional charges for violating his supervised release, Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department said.

Officers had responded around 2 p.m. to the intersection of Bardin and Primrose streets for the report of a person shot. Washington was shot at least once in his upper body.

On Wednesday, RPD's SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on Portland Avenue in the city and took Holt into custody.

Holt will be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in Rochester City Court.

Washington was the third person killed by gun violence in a little more than 14 hours that day.

"It's been extremely busy," Umbrino said at the time from the Bardin Street scene. "I can tell you at this point, the only connection that we have between the three jobs is a complete lack of moral fortitude and a disregard for human life by individuals who committed these crimes."

