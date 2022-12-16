City man dies, woman wounded in predawn shooting in East Camden

CAMDEN – A man died and a woman was critically wounded in a shooting in East Camden early Friday.

Police found Clint Leavy, 65, fatally wounded around 3:20 a.m. on the 100 block of North 25th Street, said the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

Leavy, a Camden resident, was pronounced dead after being taken to Cooper University Hospital.

The female victim, identified only as a 54-year-old city resident, also was taken to Cooper. She was reported in critical condition with a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the crime scene after a ShotSpotter activation, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Kyrus Ingalls at 609-969-9530 and Camden County Police Detective Matthew Dunlop at 609-519-7344.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Camden NJ shooting leaves man, 65, dies and woman, 54, wounded