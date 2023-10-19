City man fatally shot on North Camden street

CAMDEN – A city man has been fatally shot on a North Camden street.

Jose Rivera, 47, was found with gunshot wounds at 7th and Bailey streets around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.

He was pronounced dead at a city hospital a short time later.

Victim was shot in Parkside Philadelphia police find body of man slain in Camden

An investigation into the daylight shooting was underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Daniel Crawford at 856-225-2593 or Camden County Police Detective Brian Ford at 609-519-6927.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

