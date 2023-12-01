City man fatally wounded in East Camden shooting

CAMDEN - A city man died five days after being shot in East Camden, authorities say.

Edward Ross, 29, was found with gunshot wounds on the 200 block of North 33rd Street around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 16, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Ross was taken to a city hospital, where he died around 6:20 p.m. on Nov. 21.

Police say clothing a clue Man charged with fatal shooting in Camden's Fairview section

An investigation is underway, the prosecutor's office said in a Nov. 27 statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call Camden County Prosecutor’s Detective Cody Skinner at 609-575-4863 or Camden County Police Detective Jake Siegfried at 609-820-3537.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daly Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Edward Ross of Camden was shot on North 33rd Street