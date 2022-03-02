City man jailed on 17 felony burglary's after 'high-risk' warrant served

Mar. 2—SUNBURY — A Sunbury man faces 17 felony counts of burglary, including stealing from several Valley churches, after he was apprehended by a state police special emergency response team on Tuesday.

Joseph Kemper, 34, of Bainbridge Street, is jailed on $50,000 bail after appearing before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Wednesday morning.

After the "high-risk" warrant was served on Tuesday, Kemper was transported to the Stonington state police barracks where police say Kemper allegedly admitted to being a driver in numerous February incidents that spanned from Northumberland to Montour counties, according to police.

Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said Tuesday a state police SERT team arrived in town to serve the "high-risk" warrant. His department and state police were working in conjunction on the cases.

Kemper told troopers he was involved because he needed to support his family and that he was paid for his part from another suspect in the case, according to court documents.

Some of the churches that were burglarized were Good Samaritan Mission, in Danville, Clarks Grove United Methodist Church, in Shamokin Township, Christian Assembly, in Rockefeller Township, Redeemer Orthodox Church, in Montour County and Moorsburg United Methodist Church, both in Montour County and a church in the Milton area, according to troopers.

Kemper originally denied going into businesses in Sunbury but then admitted to driving to two Third Street burglaries at Lisa Weller's Main Line Express and Tote N Tag Service, troopers said.

Other businesses that had been burglarized were Witmer Fuels, Northumberland County State Health Center and Masser's Farm Market, troopers said.

Troopers said they also discovered stolen gift cards were taken from vehicles and one of them was used at a local hardware store.

Sunbury police worked in conjunction with state police during the investigation that led to reviewing multiple video surveillance footage from businesses, troopers said.

Kemper now faces 17 felony charges of burglary and will appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing at a later date.