City man jailed in alleged shovel assault

Sep. 12—CUMBERLAND — A city man was charged Sunday after he allegedly hit a man with a shovel and tried to stab him on Spring Street.

Cumberland Police said Aaron Devone Manning, 46, was being held without bond Monday at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges including first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and destruction of property.

Police said Manning hit the victim with a shovel as he sat in the passenger seat of a vehicle, left, then returned with a knife and attempted to stab him while making death threats.

Manning allegedly fled the area, but was arrested a short time later, police said.