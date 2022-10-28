City man jailed on assault, burglary charges

Oct. 28—CUMBERLAND — A city man awaits trial after being jailed on assault and burglary violations in connection with a recent incident on Forrester Avenue and attempted to disarm one of the officers when he was in custody, according to Cumberland Police.

Jude David Smith, 36, was jailed without bond following his arrest Thursday on a warrant charging him with threat of mass violence, violations of a peace officers and other crimes stemming from the Oct. 23 incident in the 500 block of Forrester Avenue.

Smith remained jailed without bond Friday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.

Smith reportedly attempted to disarm one of the officers after he was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.