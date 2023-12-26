City man jailed in attempt to disarm officer

Dec. 26—CUMBERLAND — An Oldtown Road man was jailed Sunday after he allegedly attempted to disarm a Cumberland Police officer as authorities attempted to serve him with a protective order.

Arthur T. Bunbasi Jr., 25, was taken into custody after he barricaded himself in his residence, jumped from a second-story window and ran into nearby woods, police said.

Bunbasi was charged with attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer, assault on law enforcement, disorderly conduct and related offenses before he was ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center. He remained jailed Tuesday morning, according to court records.