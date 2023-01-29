City man jailed following alleged assault

Jan. 29—CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday after an alleged assault that resulted in the victim needing medical assistance.

Nasair Adrean White, 21, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment following the incident in the 12000 block of Willowbrook Road, Cumberland Police said. He was being held Sunday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center after an initial appearance before a district court commissioner.

White is accused of hitting the victim multiple times after throwing him to the ground.

Multiple people reportedly witnessed the alleged attack, police said.

No information was available about the condition of the victim.