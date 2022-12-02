City man jailed for sex offender registry violation

Dec. 2—CUMBERLAND — A city man awaited bail review Friday after he was arrested on a warrant issued for his alleged failure to register as a convicted sex offender, according to Cumberland Police.

David Edward Nicol, 52, was taken into custody Thursday by city police officers who served him with the court papers.

Nicol remained jailed Friday at the Allegany County Detention Center where he was expected to receive a bail review by videoconference with a judge of the district court.