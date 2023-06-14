City man pleads guilty in connection with Walnut Street homicide case

Jun. 14—A Meadville man has pleaded guilty in connection with the killing of a city teen at a Walnut Street apartment nearly two years ago.

Jayden I. Speed, now 20, pleaded guilty Tuesday afternoon in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to three charges — conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary, and burglary.

The Meadville Tribune was the only media to attend Tuesday's court hearing.

Speed is one of five people charged by Meadville Police Department in connection with the early-morning shooting death of 19-year-old Nathaniel Harris.

Harris died from multiple gunshot wounds during a July 3, 2021, armed robbery and burglary at his 376 1/2 Walnut St. apartment at 3 a.m. that day, according to city police.

Speed, who was 18 at the time, initially was charged by police with felony counts of homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal trespass; and misdemeanor counts of conspiracy to commit simple assault and conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking.

In a plea agreement reached with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office, Speed agreed to plead guilty to the felony charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary, and burglary in exchange for the other charges not being prosecuted.

"Yes, sir," Speed answered each time when Judge John Spataro asked him whether he had committed each of the three crimes.

"Guilty," Speed responded each time when the judge asked him if he was pleading guilty or not guilty to each of the three charges.

The three counts to which Speed pleaded guilty are first-degree felonies, each with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.

Under the plea agreement reached between the DA's office and Anthony Rodriques, Speed's defense attorney, Speed's minimum sentence would be no more than 12 years; however, his minimum sentence also would be not less than nine and one-half years.

Judge Spataro set Speed's sentencing date of July 10.

Speed has been held in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, without bond since his arrest on Oct. 1, 2021.

Last September, Kavan M. Boitnott, now 18, was the first to plead guilty before Spataro to charges in connection with Harris' shooting death.

Boitnott pleaded guilty to second-degree homicide for Harris' death and was sentenced by the judge to serve 30 years to life in prison. Boitnott is serving his sentence at the State Correctional Institution Pine Grove in Indiana County.

Speed and Boitnott are two of five defendants charged by city police in the case.

The three others — Qwamae D. Sherene, now 19; Martavious K. Stout, now 18; and Timothy Bolden, now 27, all of Meadville — are being held without bond on homicide and related charges for their alleged roles in Harris' death.

Sherene, Stout and Bolden are awaiting trial in county court. Their trial is expected to be in September.

