City man released after stabbing at Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus hub

WORCESTER — A city man was released from jail on a monitoring device this week following a stabbing at the bus hub Friday night.

D’Angelo Aponte, 21, was released Wednesday after posting $2,500 bail, Central District Court Clerk-Magistrate Brian M. D’Angelo confirmed.

Aponte was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon following a stabbing that took place around 9:20 p.m. at the Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus hub on Foster Street.

Police allege in court records that surveillance video captured Aponte stabbing a man twice during an argument.

They said Aponte is seen losing control of the knife and that the victim was able to tackle Aponte to the ground before he could regain control of it.

Bystanders then broke up the fight, police said. The victim was brought to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said Friday.

Police wrote in court documents that Aponte was “uncooperative” at the scene.

Aponte, who is listed in court records as living at 54 Queen St., Apt. 2, was ordered to wear a GPS monitor upon his release.

Conditions include that he stay away from the alleged victim and be confined to his home, only leaving for legal and medical appointments, and for one hour per week for personal tasks.

