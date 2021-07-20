City man sentenced for March screwdriver assault

Jul. 20—EBENSBURG — A Johnstown man was sentenced Monday in Cambria County Court after he and another man stabbed a third man with a screwdriver in March.

President Judge Norman A. Krumenaker III sentenced Steven A. Matula, 51, to 1 to 6 years in prison in the incident in which he and Codi Allen Smith, 24, were charged with attacking a man on Messenger Street in the city's Hornerstown section.

Matula was accused of stabbing a man with a screwdriver, and Smith was accused of then hitting the man on the head with a fluorescent lightbulb.

At the time, police said a man called 911 saying he was being badly beaten at a warehouse in Hornerstown.

When police arrived at a warehouse on Messenger Street, they found a fresh blood trail leading inside. Police then found five people inside, two of them with injuries.

Police said that Matula and another man were taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where they were treated in the emergency room.

While at the hospital, the other man told police he went to a residence on Messenger Street to retrieve tools from a previous job. He told police the trouble started when Matula and Smith arrived to check on a water problem and instead found him inside, police said.

He told the two men that he just wanted to get his tools and leave, but that's when Matula allegedly stabbed him in the back with a screwdriver, police said.

According to police, Matula and Smith then drove the man to a nearby warehouse and would not allow him to leave. The man said he and Matula were struggling when the man pulled out an Exacto knife and both men suffered stab wounds. Smith then allegedly picked up a fluorescent lightbulb and hit the man on the head.

Matula was also ordered to pay $1,744.21 in fees and court costs.