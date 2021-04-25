City man shot in chest as Niagara Falls police respond to shooting incidents

Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
·1 min read

Apr. 25—Following a pair of shootouts in the city on Saturday afternoon, Niagara Falls police are investigating an early Sunday morning incident that left a man with a gunshot wound to the chest on the 1800 block of Ferry Avenue.

Police were called to the area about 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired and found the 31-year-old city man who had been shot in the chest. He was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and then transferred Erie County Medical Center.

Falls officials said he was still being treated late Sunday morning but the severity of his injuries were unknown.

The matter is still under investigation but anyone with information is asked to call Niagara Falls Police Department Detectives at 286-4553.

Falls police had responded to a pair of apparent shootouts in the city on Saturday afternoon as well.

Just after 1 p.m., police responded to reports of shots heard in the 1100 block of LaSalle Avenue.

Once on scene, officers located several spent bullet casings, at least one live round as well as a projectile scattered in the roadway. Officers also located a vehicle that was hit by gunfire.

While investigating that scene, officers responded to another incident of shots heard nearby. This time in the area of 15th and Whitney Avenue. Officer responded to that scene and located 10 bullet casings in the 1500 block alleyway between Whitney and Pierce avenues.

Officers reported that two males were shooting at another male from the alleyway. The male was reportedly standing in front of a house on Pierce Avenue. The incident was caught on nearby surveillance video, according to reports from the scene.

In addition two houses on Pierce Avenue were struck by gunfire.

Recommended Stories

  • Man found fatally shot in vehicle early Sunday morning in Kansas City, police say

    The killing marks the 47th homicide in Kansas City this year.

  • Man Wore Body Armor, Confronted Officers In Sunset Boulevard Fatal Shooting

    UPDATE, SUNDAY AM: The police shooting Saturday afternoon on Sunset Boulevard near Fairfax involved a man wearing body armor, authorities said. The man, who has not been identified, started the incident when the police were responding to another call with lights and siren. The man pulled his car in front of them and stopped suddenly, then […]

  • Woman faced felony charge for not returning VHS tape

    Caron McBride, a former Oklahoma resident, faced a felony embezzlement charge for not returning a "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" VHS tape to a movie rental store in 1999.

  • Officers kill man in body armor who drove into LA police car

    Los Angeles police were investigating Sunday after officers shot and killed a man wearing body armor who drove his car into a police cruiser on a busy Hollywood thoroughfare. The man, who was not immediately identified, died at the scene on Sunset Boulevard Saturday afternoon. The shooting happened after officers responding to a call were cut off by a car in front of their vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters.

  • Vaccine Travel Rules Widen the Rift Between China and the West

    (Bloomberg) -- With the resumption of global travel on the horizon, some people are discovering that their choice of vaccine could determine where they’re allowed to go.Hong Kong citizen Marie Cheung travels to mainland China regularly for her work with an electric vehicle company, a routine that’s been interrupted by lengthy mandated quarantine stays since the pandemic began.Of the two vaccine options available in the city -- one from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and another developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE -- Cheung plans to sign up for Sinovac for easier movement in and out of the mainland. Meanwhile, her British husband will go for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, she says to boost his chances of visiting family in the U.K.“For people who need to work in or return to mainland, the Chinese vaccine is the only option for them,” Cheung said. “Westerners will only choose the vaccine recognized by their home country.”As inoculation efforts ramp up around the world, a patchwork of approvals across countries and regions is laying the groundwork for a global vaccine bifurcation, where the shot you get could determine which countries you can enter and work in. This is emerging most starkly in China, which so far recognizes only Chinese-made shots while its vaccines don’t have approval in the U.S. or Western Europe.That’s forced some Chinese citizens who venture abroad regularly -- and western nationals wanting to pursue business opportunities in the world’s second-largest economy -- into a dilemma of what shot to opt for.For millions of people worldwide who can’t choose which vaccines they get, the risk of more places becoming selective about which shots they recognize, especially given the vaccines’ varying efficacy rates, creates the possibility that even fully inoculated, people’s travel could still be limited -- with consequences for international business activity and the tourism industry.What’s the Best Covid Vaccine? Why It’s Not So Simple: QuickTake“A global division of peoples based around vaccine adoption will only exacerbate and continue the economic and political effects of the pandemic,” said Nicholas Thomas, associate professor in health security at the City University of Hong Kong. “It will risk the world being divided into vaccine silos based on vaccine nationalism rather than medical necessity.”Mutual RecognitionMany countries have shut their borders amid the pandemic, some allowing entry only to citizens, and even then with weeks-long quarantines after arrival. While vaccines are seen as the way to remove those entry barriers, considerable uncertainty remains over how, or if, nations will differentiate the at least 11 shots available worldwide.Governments from China to Europe are discussing vaccine passports -- easily accessible and verifiable certifications stating that an individual has been inoculated -- but it’s unclear if countries will pursue universal recognition of all shots, or be selective on which they choose to recognize, particularly with the rise of virus variants and questions over whether the current crop of vaccines are as effective against them.China eased visa application requirements for foreigners who had been inoculated with Chinese shots in March, including the ability to skip Covid tests or fill out travel declaration forms. The country’s homegrown vaccines are only available in some countries, like Brazil, Pakistan and Serbia. You can’t get Sinovac or the other Chinese shots in the U.S.But in a sign that Beijing may be cognizant of the economic costs of being selective on vaccines, the Chinese embassy in Washington said this week that travelers who had taken certain western shots could still enter the country if they were departing from Dallas in Texas. State media has indicated that the Pfizer-BioNTech shot is likely to be approved mid-year.“We do think that it’s important to get a very high percentage of the community vaccinated and the best way to do that is to offer choice,” said Ker Gibbs, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. As a key market and source of business for companies around the world, China’s border restrictions -- among the world’s strictest -- have “had a major impact on our ability to conduct business,” he said.A Vaccine Passport Is the New Golden Ticket as the World Reopens“Just speaking with our members, mobility is a high priority for us both in terms of allowing our executives to come in and out of China, but also to have their dependents travel back to China,” Gibbs said. “That’s been a big problem.”China isn’t the only place that’s restricting access to people with certain vaccinations. Iceland currently omits Chinese and Russian vaccines from the list of those it approves for entry.The question of vaccine recognition is a key one for tourism-dependent countries, with the $9 trillion global travel industry effectively paralyzed since the pandemic began. China’s approach to this issue may impact their decision-making, as Chinese tourists have been among the biggest groups of foreign visitors to travel hot spots in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand and capitals as far away as Paris before the pandemic.There were 155 million outbound tourists in 2019 spending more than $133 billion abroad, according to the China Tourism Academy, a government think tank and subsidiary of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. While Indonesia, home to Bali, and Thailand have approved and are administering Chinese shots, New Zealand and Australia -- which has seen its relations with China deteriorate the past year over the virus and trade -- do not.“I don’t know how practical it will be for western countries to recognize Chinese vaccines given the geopolitical environment,” said Ether Yin, a partner at Trivium China, a Beijing-based consultancy. “But there won’t be a true resumption of global travel or economy without the inclusion of China, plus dozens of economies who used Chinese vaccines.”Katy Niu, a 26-year old Chinese citizen, is a skiing enthusiast and frequent traveler living in Beijing. It’s unclear whether she’ll be returning to international slopes like those in Japan’s Hokkaido anytime soon. Prior to the pandemic, she used to travel internationally at least three times a year, from shopping on Paris’s Champs Elysées to relaxing on a Southeast Asian beach.Niu hasn’t gotten a vaccine yet, saying she didn’t feel any urgency since she’s not currently able to travel -- and doesn’t see it opening up in the near future.“If other countries don’t recognize the Chinese vaccine, does that mean vaccination is not going to make a difference?” she said. “We are not offered a western vaccine anyways -- we don’t have a choice.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • Anderson Silva sends heartfelt message to Chris Weidman after nasty UFC 261 leg break

    After Chris Weidman broke his leg at UFC 261, Anderson Silva sent a message of well-wishes and encouragement to his former opponent.

  • Triple stabbing breaks out in parking lot of Quincy tavern, police say

    Two of the three victims were stabbed multiple times and one of them is in serious condition, according to police.

  • Rick Scott says he gave Trump a ‘Champion of Freedom Award’ because he ‘worked hard’

    Florida senator gave ex-president mocked award at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month

  • Three-year-old shot and killed at a birthday party in Florida

    Dozens of shots fired after altercation outside event near Miami

  • Pentagon unveils sensor that detects Covid in the body

    Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt

  • One dead, another fights to live after crash on highway in Richland County, cops say

    A passenger died at the scene and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • Teenager charged after seven-year-old shot dead at McDonalds

    Other suspects believed to have been involved remain at large

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Indonesian navy submarine found split into three on sea bed

    The shattered hull of the vessel is found on the sea bed off Bali and all 53 crew are confirmed dead.

  • Each jump shot isn’t a referendum on Devonte Graham’s value to the Charlotte Hornets

    Graham’s ability to keep the Hornets organized was big in a victory over Boston Celtics.

  • Founder of company hired by Arizona GOP to conduct ballot audit promoted election fraud falsehoods

    ‘After auditing adjudicated ballots... you may discover Trump got 200k more votes than previously reported in Arizona’

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro says military would follow his orders to take the streets

    Under-fire South American leader continues to try to assert his dominance over country’s armed forces

  • Jarry, Guentzel lead Penguins past Bruins, 1 -0

    Tristan Jarry made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and Jake Guentzel scored in the Pittsburgh Penguins' 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins on Sunday. Jarry has won his last four decisions, including a sloppy 7-6 home win against New Jersey last week, in which he allowed six third-period goals. Guentzel scored his 21st at 4:03 of the third period to help the Penguins win their fourth straight.