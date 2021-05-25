City man sought on warrant

May 25—LOCKPORT — A Lockport man facing a weapons charge is now being sought on an arrest warrant after he failed to appear for a hearing in State Supreme Court in Lockport on Monday.

Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. issued the bench warrant for Daquan T. McDougald, 26, of 274 Washburn St., after McDougald failed to appear for an in-person pretrial hearing in his case. McDougald faces charges of first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree possession of a loaded firearm in connection with a shooting incident on April 28, 2020 near Locust and South streets.

He and his brother, Anthony McDougald, 27, of 92A Gabriel Drive, also each face charges of second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.after they ran from police following a traffic stop on Aug. 2. Lockport police said the McDougalds were in an SUV in the parking lot of a business in the 100 block of South Transit Road when officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle.

After stopping the SUV, police said both McDougalds jumped from the vehicle and ran.

New York State Police troopers and Niagara County Sheriff's Office deputies, assisted by a K-9 unit, joined Lockport police in a search of the area, eventually bringing the two suspects into custody.

In addition to the misdemeanor obstruction charge, Anthony McDougald was also charged with speeding, failure to keep right-of-way and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.