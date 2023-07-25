City man will spend life in prison for 2020 murder

Jul. 25—A New Castle man convicted Monday for the March 2020 shooting death of 25-year-old Andre Robinson will spend the rest of his life in prison.

"First-degree murder is life in prison unless it's a death penalty case," Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney William Flannery said Tuesday.

The prosecution is not seeking the death penalty for Tyler McMillan, 35.

Robinson was found dead in the driver's seat of his vehicle in a lot behind McGrath Manor at 814 W. Washington St. He was shot five times.

Jurors deliberated for nearly five hours before finding McMillan guilty of first-degree murder, which is premeditated. The trial lasted six days.

Flannery was pleased with the jury's decision.

"They were very attentive," he said. "I think they made the right decision."

He believes the combination of testimony and evidence, including text messages and video, led to the conviction.

Flannery also commended New Castle Police Cpl. Branddon Hallowich for the investigation, which broke open five months after the murder when an informant claimed to have been privy to conversations the night Robinson was killed.

Police had enough information to arrest McMillan, Karalinn Perrotta, 25, and Khalil Lorenzo Newman, 28, all of New Castle.

The informant had a recording describing how McMillan, Perrotta and Newman conspired together to shoot Robinson. The informant told them that Perrotta and McMillan had conversations about killing Robinson because he had certain information, and they were worried about him "flipping" and telling the police, according to criminal complaints filed against the three.

John Bongivengo, the court-appointed attorney representing McMillan, did not return a phone call to The News.

Charged with conspiracy to commit murder, Newman is scheduled to go to trial in October. During a preliminary hearing, a conspiracy charge against Perrotta was dismissed, Flannery said.

"We're evaluating her case," he said. "We did not have the evidence we have now. Charges may be refiled."